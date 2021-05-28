Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of NYSE:WIW opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
