Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 160.7% in May

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the April 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock remained flat at $$21.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,412. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
