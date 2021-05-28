Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 160.7% in May

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the April 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock remained flat at $$21.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,412. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

