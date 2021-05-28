Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of WEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,616. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.