Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $20.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after buying an additional 801,966 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

