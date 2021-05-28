Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $6.85 on Monday. Wharf has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.01.
Wharf Company Profile
