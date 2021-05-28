Wharton Business Group LLC Acquires 110 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $15,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.03. 5,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,276. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.76. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.23 and a 12 month high of $100.48.

