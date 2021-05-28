Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,403 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1,857.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $214.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.33 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

