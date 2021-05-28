Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to announce sales of $119.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.80 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $500.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.50 million to $504.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $546.35 million, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $547.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million.

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $8,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 30.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 9,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,571. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

