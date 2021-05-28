Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of FREE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 7,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
