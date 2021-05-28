Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on FREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FREE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 7,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

