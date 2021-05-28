Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau Sells 17,800 Shares

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,673 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WVVI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.04. 66,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

