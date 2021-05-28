Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $94.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.25 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $83.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $416.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.05 million to $430.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $524.10 million, with estimates ranging from $478.20 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $179,830.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,825.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,437 shares of company stock worth $2,786,873. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. 551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,132. The company has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.42. Willdan Group has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $54.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

