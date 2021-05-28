Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 188,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,437. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 million, a P/E ratio of 167.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

