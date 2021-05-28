Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Gap Down to $261.59

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $261.59, but opened at $254.69. Willis Towers Watson Public shares last traded at $260.71, with a volume of 1,920 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.