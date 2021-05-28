Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago has been riding on the strength of its acquisitions. Notable buyouts including Grand Design and Chris-Craft has bolstered Winnebago's footprint in the outdoor lifestyle market. Newmar buyout has further boosted the firm's portfolio. The company's increasing free cash flow and strengthening balance sheet enables it to consistently enhance shareholder value. However, recreational vehicles (RVs) components are likely to get impacted by tariffs woes in China, which would significantly raise prices for Winnebago. Also, rising operating costs are a cause of concern and may drive down the company’s bottom line in near future. Moreover, the difference between the resold vehicle price and repurchase cost escalates Winnebago's expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right at the moment.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.00. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

