Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 in the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHDN stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.70. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.56 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 118.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

