Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $57.72.

