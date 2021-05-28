Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Separately, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BATS DJAN opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17.

