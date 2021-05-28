WisdomTree Investments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 920 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 848% compared to the typical volume of 97 put options.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.27 million, a P/E ratio of -60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

