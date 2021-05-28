Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WOPEY opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

