World Asset Management Inc Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,332.32. 3,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,221. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,368.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2,224.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

