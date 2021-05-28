World Asset Management Inc Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $256.89. 14,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,034. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.47 and a 200 day moving average of $231.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

