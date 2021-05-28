World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $5,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,413. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 135.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

