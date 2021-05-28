World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,156,064. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

