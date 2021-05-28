World Asset Management Inc Sells 8,681 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 202,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,343,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.