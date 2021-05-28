World Asset Management Inc Sells 897 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of World Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Tesla by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.65.

Tesla stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $625.95. 421,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,184,039. The company has a market cap of $603.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $666.68 and a 200-day moving average of $682.70. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

