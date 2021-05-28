World Moto, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FARE) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

World Moto, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FARE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the April 29th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FARE traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 400,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,185,515. World Moto has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

World Moto Company Profile

World Moto, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi.

