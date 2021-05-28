World Moto, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FARE) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

World Moto, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FARE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the April 29th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,431,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FARE traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 400,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,185,515. World Moto has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
World Moto Company Profile
Featured Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for World Moto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Moto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.