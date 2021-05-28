World Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $101,913.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 27th. World Token has a total market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $101,913.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, World Token has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00341237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00183911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037761 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.06 or 0.00824936 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,306,417 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

