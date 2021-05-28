Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $1,298,296.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at $95,349,292.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

