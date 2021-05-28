Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $329.88

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $1.05 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $329.88 or 0.00900102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00059285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.60 or 0.00318142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00184728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00032083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.00791345 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,781,942 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.