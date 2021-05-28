xBTC (xBTC) Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One xBTC coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $13,139.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 37.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00061009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00326839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00186135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00031665 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 10,753,984 coins and its circulating supply is 7,652,623 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.