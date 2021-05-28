Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,285,400 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the April 29th total of 1,054,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XIACF. Citigroup upgraded Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

XIACF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Xiaomi has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

