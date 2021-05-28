XMON Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $807.47 or 0.02126628 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. XMON has a market cap of $1.21 million and $327,476.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.00342896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00186411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.26 or 0.00830310 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.