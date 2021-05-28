XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Nomura Instinet

Equities research analysts at Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XPEV. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,045,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.