XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $149.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $146.93. 633,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,220. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

