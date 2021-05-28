Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

YSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of YSG stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.82. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

