Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yelp were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,959 shares of company stock worth $2,820,621 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

