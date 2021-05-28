Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of YEXT traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 64,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,324. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

Get Yext alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist cut their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $1,209,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,285,631.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,962 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.