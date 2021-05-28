Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090–0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.96 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.60. 64,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,324. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.95.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at $760,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,536.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,985 shares of company stock worth $2,569,962. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

