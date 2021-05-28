Yext Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,946 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 680% compared to the typical volume of 1,275 call options.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,707,887.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,985 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,878,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,053. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.42. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist reduced their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

