YIELD App 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $39.13 million and $1.04 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 108,551,157 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

