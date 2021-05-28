Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $120.09 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.25.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.