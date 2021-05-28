Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.

YJ remained flat at $$1.80 on Friday. 7,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,652. Yunji has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $383.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

