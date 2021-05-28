Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.45 Million

Brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce sales of $242.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $967.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $974.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agiliti.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGTI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 305,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,434. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

