Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.03 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to announce sales of $280.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $147.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.30 million to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 130.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $34,902,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 65,972 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

