Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

