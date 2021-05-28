Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Earnings of $8.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce $8.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.44. Credit Acceptance posted earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $30.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $45.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $29.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $38.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $443.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.71 and a 200 day moving average of $360.52. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

