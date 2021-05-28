Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.56 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $634.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,337.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 59,497 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

