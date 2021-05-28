Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $812.50 Million

Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will post sales of $812.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $815.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology reported sales of $581.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.98. 3,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,761. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

