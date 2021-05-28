Zacks: Analysts Expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

