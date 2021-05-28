Zacks: Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.69. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC upped their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $52.66. 22,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,165. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 586.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

